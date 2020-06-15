​Brunei Darussalam’s total COVID-19 cases remain at 141 as no new case was reported. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference yesterday afternoon on the latest COVID-19 situation in the country. Also joining the media conference were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

According to Yang Berhormat, only one active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, with the case still in critical condition and requiring the heart/lung machine or ECMO as well as respiratory assistance. Yang Berhormat urged the public in together praying to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for the patient’s full recovery. In the past 24 hours, 268 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 24,399.

Source: Radio Television Brunei