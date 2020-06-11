​Brunei Darussalam recorded one more day without new COVID-19 case. When announcing the current situation at the media conference yesterday afternoon, the Minister of Health said, total COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 141, whereas the total number of cases that have recovered is 138. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, shared the matter at the Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 situation, yesterday afternoon. Also joining the media conference was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.

As there is no new case of COVID-19 reported in the country, the total number of cases remains at 141 with 138 recovered. According to Yang Berhormat, only one case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, with the case still in critical condition and requiring the heart/lung machine or ECMO as well as respiratory assistance.

At this time, 120 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and 2,703 people have completed their quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 625 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 23,293. In relation to contacts of cases found to be positive in Kuala Lumpur, lab tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on all contacts of the cases are found to be negative.

Following the announcement on the BruHealth App, 365,604 individuals have registered as users of the application. 6,828 businesses and premises have registered for the app. Meanwhile, 1,902 business premises have downloaded the PremisScan application, which is intended for the use of individuals who do not have access to mobile phone devices to enter the premises.

In relation to Friday Prayer booking slot, the Ministry of Health reminded any congregants who are not ready and has doubt in performing Friday Prayer at mosque NOT TO make any booking at BruHealth system. While those who have made their booking but are feeling unwell at the last minute are recommended to press ‘I am not going’ at the system. This is in taking into account slot availability at mosques, surau and religious halls, which prevents other congregants from booking a slot. Therefore, by not making any booking or pressing the ‘I am not going’, it will cancel the slot and enable other congregants to book their slot.

Source: Radio Television Brunei