In conjunction with the 14th Brunei Darussalam World Autism Awareness Day 2021, SMARTER Brunei, 1st April Late Afternoon held a Mass Fardhu Prayer and Doa Selamat. The event was held at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis-Madang.

Present was Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Alimin bin Haji Wahab, President of Council for the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities, MKOKU. It began with Mass Fardhu Maghrib Prayer followed by the reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil. The event was highlighted with a sharing session titled ‘Anakku Tiket Ku ke Syurga’, delivered by Dayang Hajah Zaleha binti Abu Salim, Vice President of Down Syndrome Association, ABLE.

Source: Radio Television Brunei