MANILA - The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) enhanced its bilateral relationship with Singapore during a cybersecurity forum held on Wednesday at the National Cybercrime Hub (NCH) in Bonifacio Global City. The event brought together students and government officials to discuss and deepen cybersecurity cooperation.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke on Friday, the forum was a celebration of the longstanding collaboration between the Philippines and Singapore that began in 1969. Ramos highlighted the role of ASEAN, co-founded by both nations, as a pivotal hub for technological advancement. He expressed hope for continued collaboration in the realm of cybersecurity. The establishment of the NCH in December 2022 was also noted as a critical step in fostering collaboration between government bodies, the private sector, and academic institutions, aiming to streamline processes to effectively combat cybercrime. Ramos emphasized the importance of swift communication and reduced bureaucracy in these efforts.

During the event, WiSAP chair and president Mel Migrino provided insights into the reporting behaviors of cybercrime victims across Asia. She noted that only 24.6 percent of Filipino victims report cybercrimes, the lowest rate among the surveyed countries, attributing this to a low recovery rate. In contrast, Singapore has one of the highest reporting rates at 51.5 percent. The forum, co-organized by WiSAP, included participants from Singapore's Nanyang Polytechnics and Institute of Higher Learning College East, along with members of AiSP.