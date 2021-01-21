Registration for London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Examination for April 2021 will be open starting today, the 21st of January to the 13th of February 2021. Completed application form should be submitted to the Examinations Department not later than the 13th of February 2021.

Application form and further information regarding the registration can be obtained from Examinations Department, Ministry of Education during office hours. The Examinations Department will only accept completed registration form every Monday to Thursday, 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 1:30 to 3:00 in the afternoon. On Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning during working days.

Source: Radio Television Brunei