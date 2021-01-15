The Logo Launching and Award Ceremony to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Brunei Darussalam and the People's Republic of China was held yesterday afternoon at the International Convention Centre, Berakas.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, the Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and His Excellency Wang Yi, the State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China. Also in attendance were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy and Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam.

The ceremony was coincided with the prize and certificate presentation to Mohammad Aliff bin Haji Awang Madial, the winner of the logo design competition by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan and His Excellency Wang Yi. The competition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei