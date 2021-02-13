​The Muslimah Fashion Industry in the country is growing and become the centre of attention of women furthermore for the tudung or hijab or headscarf trend. Hence, the local fashion entrepreneurs are now trying to come up with their own brand. This is no exception to a hijab brand entrepreneur who is now increasingly known for her locally produced products until she has successfully penetrated the overseas markets.

35-year-old, Dayang Hajah NurLiyana binti Haji Marsini, a Bachelor Degree holder in the field of Accounting from Malaysia International Islamic University began her business since 12 years ago. Her passion in producing headscarf started when she saw foreign brands that are increasingly in demand in the country. In 2018 became her historical moment when this young entrepreneur produced her own brands called “Aleia”.

As an entrepreneur, Dayang Hajah NurLiyana also did not escape from facing various challenges. For her, any challenges need to be overcome with calm and always learn from mistakes. Although only established 3 years ago, ‘Aleia’ has a collection of over 300 colours and headscarf patterns. What is more proud, “Aleia” is not only has more than 40 local agents, but the brand manage to penetrate the overseas markets including Malaysia.

The principle of wanting to try and think positively is one of her secrets of success. Therefore, young people in the country should not feel afraid to try anything new and not to be afraid to fail as failing once does not mean failing forever.

Source: Radio Television Brunei