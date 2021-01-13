Several areas in Tutong District have been experiencing floods following heavy rain since the 11th of January 2021. In this regard, the Postal Services Department informed the public that the delivery of letters in several areas will be affected as postmen and post representatives are unable to access the affected areas.

The affected areas included Kampung Sulap Samat, Kampung Belunu Layong, Kampung Batang Mitus, Kampung Rambai, Kampung Benutan and Kampung Merimbun. The Postal Services Department will continue to monitor the situation at the affected areas and will resume letter delivery once water level has receded.

Source: Radio Television Brunei