​A new supplement was launched by BRUHOUSE SDN BHD, a local manufacturer that delivers organic and natural based food and health supplements. With the new supplement, a total of 27 types of supplements are made to help improve the health of the body which at the same time help control a balanced intake of food in daily life. The launching ceremony took place yesterday morning at Atrium, The Mall, Gadong.

The new Tongkat Ali supplement was officiated by Awang Wardi bin Haji Mohammad Ali, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Tourism at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. Also showcased during the event were the company’s existing health supplements. A nutrition talk was also held where the public can learn more about topics such as ‘Healthy Portion Size’ and ‘Fibre – Why We Need To Eat Fruits and Vegetables.’ It aims to educate and encourage the public to have a healthier and balanced diet in their daily routines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei