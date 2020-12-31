No new COVID-19 case reported yesterday. In a press release on the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Brunei Darussalam the Ministry of Health stated that the total number of cases is 152, with 149 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, which is 236 days ago, while the total number of imported cases since the last one is 11.

573 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, 10,271 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation.

In the meantime, 163 samples have been tested for the SARS CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 82,909.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei