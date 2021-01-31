In the latest development of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, no new COVID-19 case was recorded, while, six active cases are still being treated at The National Isolation Centre.

In the press release on the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health stated that the total number of cases remains at 180, with 171 recovered.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 39.

500 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Meanwhile, 12,248 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 305 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 91,879 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei