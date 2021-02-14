4 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, while no new case was recorded. In the press release on the latest COVID-19 infection in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health stated that total cases remained at 184, and the number of recovered cases is 177.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 43.

612 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 12,888 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 191 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 95,750 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei