The latest update of COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam. One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new COVID-19 case recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 142.

415 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6 thousand 200.

In the meantime, 130 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus conducted within 24 hours that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 58 thousand 487.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website and contact the number as shown on the screen.

Source: Radio Television Brunei