The Laksamana College of Business, LCB is organising the Open Day to provide the public the opportunity specifically ‘O’ and ‘A’ level students who wish to further their studies. The Open Day is taking place until 15th February, at LCB in Plaza Abdul Razak in the capital.

Awangku Mohd Aiman Safwan bin Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Mohd Jefri, a lecturer for Tourism, Hospitality and Business explained that the LCB Open Day will enable visitors to learn more on the programmes offered by the college and facilities provided at the institution.

Several students shared their views on the benefit of studying at the said college.

Source: Radio Television Brunei