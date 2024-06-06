Lake Sebu Gets DOT Backing on Docking Facility Development

LAKE SEBU: The Department of Tourism (DOT) has promised to support the development of a docking facility in the famed Lake Sebu. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco made the commitment on the sidelines of the four-day Philippine Experience Program (PEP): Soccsksargen at the Punta Isla Lake Resort on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOT will also construct its flagship Tourist Rest Area (TRA) upon the request of town leaders. Lake Sebu is known for its floating restaurants offering tilapia dishes, lotus viewing tours, and cultural immersion activities by the T'boli indigenous group. Frasco emphasized the collaboration between the national government, local government, and private tourism stakeholders in promoting and developing tourism in South Cotabato. She highlighted the readiness of the region for tourism, supported by continuous coordination with security agencies.

Frasco shared her experiences of safety during her visits to various parts of Mindanao, including Davao Oriental, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro. She stressed that Mindanao is prepared for international and domestic tourism, with locals ready to welcome visitors. This is the third PEP hosted in Mindanao by the DOT, following events in Davao and Northern Mindanao.