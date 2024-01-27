Korean Junior Study Camp Concludes at Laksamana College in Bandar Seri Begawan

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Korean Junior Study Camp, aimed at fostering academic, cultural, and skills development for students aged 10 to 12, concluded with a closing ceremony on the night of January 26th. The event was held at Laksamana College of Business (LCB) in Bandar Seri Begawan.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The camp, organized in collaboration with an external organization from South Korea and facilitated by LCB lecturers, provided participants with a unique learning experience. It moved beyond traditional education methods by integrating international learning styles, skill development, and insights into studying abroad. The camp's activities were designed to offer a transformative experience that combines academic enrichment with cultural exposure.