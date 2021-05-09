The Women's Institute of Brunei Darussalam, W.I also organised a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony yesterday morning. Held in conjunction with Ramadhan, the ceremony took place at W.I's headquarters at Bukit Bendera, Tutong District.

The ceremony began with the reading of Al-Quran verses, followed by takhtim and Doa Khatam. The function aimed to instil the culture of reading Al-Quran among W.I's members and earn multitude of blessings in Ramadhan, apart from strengthening ties among W.I members in all districts. Among those present were Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd Ali, Advisor of W.I and Dayang Hajah Shamsiah binti Abdul Latif, Acting President of W.I.

Source: Radio Television Brunei