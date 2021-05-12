In conjunction with the closing of the Ihya Ramadhan Programme, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, held a Khatam Al-Quran and Breaking of the Fast Ceremony with 80 new converts comprising officers and personnel of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. The ceremony was held at Surau Ad-Difa’, Bolkiah Garrison yesterday afternoon.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Pehin Datu Lailaraja Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister Of Defence. The ceremony began with the recitation of Sayyidul Istigfar, the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and Khatam Al-Quran. The ceremony marks the end of the Ministry of Defence and RBAF’s annual Ihya Ramadhan Programme for 1442 Hijrah. The Khatam Al-Quran ceremonies at the unit level were also held at all RBAF camps surau last night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei