​A Khatam Al-Quran ceremony was held this afternoon in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of Kampung Batu Marang Mosque. It was organised the Takmir Committee and took place at the mosque.

The ceremony was highlighted with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and Ayat-ayat lazim by the khatam participants comprising the Mosque Takmir Committee, the mosque’s Muslimah Al-Ma’wa Group and mosque congregants as well as invited Muslimahs from Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Tutong, Lorong 3 Selatan Seria Landless Indigenous Citizens Housing Scheme Mosque and Bangar Town’s Utama Muhammad Salleh Mosque. The ceremony was conducted by Muslimah Al-Ma’wa Group.

Source: Radio Television Brunei