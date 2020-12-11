There are 158 standards that need to be adhered to obtain accreditation recognition from Joint Commission International, JCI. These include patient safety; involvement with the community; clinical procedures; clinical outcomes of patients AND drug use and management. The Minister Of Health shared that the Health Center of Mukim Pengkalan Batu once again obtained the accreditation of JCI after being given the recognition in 2017. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, stated the matter at the Kesyukuran Ceremony on the JCI Re-Accredition Recognition Ceremony for Pengkalan Batu Health Center 2020, yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony was coincided with the presentation of JCI Accreditation Certificate 2020 to Doctor Dayang Norafizan binti Haji Hazipin, Senior in-Charge Medical Officer of Pengkalan Batu Health Center. Also present, Yang Berhormat Haji Mohaimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council who is also the Acting Penghulu Mukim Pengkalan Batu and Head of Village of Kampong Limau Manis.

Source: Radio Television Brunei