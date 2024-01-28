Kampung Tanjong Nangka and Kampung Lugu Conduct Village Head ElectionsMinistries Hold Munajat Night to Encourage Self-Reflection and Prayer

Mukim Sengkurong, Brunei - The villages of Kampung Tanjong Nangka and Kampung Lugu, located in Mukim Sengkurong, held elections for their respective village head candidates on January 28th. In Kampung Tanjong Nangka, 54-year-old Awang Rozan bin Haji Kaderi @ Haji Bujang stood as the sole candidate. The election was attended by a Member of the Legislative Council.

According Radio Television Brunei, the results will be forwarded to the Board of Appointments, Discipline, and Procedures for Mukim Penghulu and Village Heads at the Ministry of Home Affairs for further processing. Simultaneously, in Kampung Lugu and Katimahar, 39-year-old Abdul Hadi bin Haji Abdul Sani was the only candidate running for the village head position, with the presence of a Member of the Legislative Council being noted.

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei - A Munajat Night, focusing on the theme of heart purification and self-reflection, was organized collaboratively by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Health. The event took place at the Kampung Salambigar Mosque. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health, led the congregation in reading Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah.

According Radio Television Brunei, the Munajat Night was attended by officials and staff from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Religious Affairs, State Mufti Department, the teaching staff of Pengiran Anak Puteri 'Aziemah Ni'matul Bolkiah Religious School, members of the Kampung Salambigar Mosque Takmir Committee, and the general public. Mosque takmir committees and congregants from 68 mosques, suraus, and religious halls across the nation also participated in the event.