Joyful Garden Hosts ‘Perjalanan Kebudayaan Berhari Raya’ Event

JOYFUL GARDEN - The 'Perjalanan Kebudayaan Berhari Raya' event, a cultural initiative, was held on the evening of April 27th at Joyful Garden, Kampung Subok. This event was organized by Joyful Garden in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Acting Director of Culture and Arts, the event aimed to spread and showcase cultural arts to the school community, departments, and the general public. The evening also featured performances by the Senandung Budaya Group.