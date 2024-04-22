Joshua Umandal Secures Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week Honor

MANILA – Cignal's Joshua Umandal was named the Spikers' Turf Press Corps Player of the Week for his standout performances in recent matches, helping his team maintain an unbeaten record and secure a spot in the Final Four.

According to Philippines News Agency, Umandal achieved a conference-high 36 points through 32 attacks, three blocks, and one ace in Cignal’s recent game against D'Navigators Iloilo on April 17. The match concluded with scores of 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7, marking Cignal's sixth consecutive win. Umandal, a national team mainstay and the 2023 Open Conference Most Valuable Player, expressed his surprise at his own success, attributing much of it to the collective effort of his team rather than his individual performance alone. He highlighted his desire to contribute rather than focus solely on scoring.

Umandal surpassed other nominees including Jude Garcia of Criss Cross, John Diwa of Savouge, and Kenneth Culabat of VNS-Nasty for this weekly accolade, awarded by journalists from various print and online media outlets who cover the league. This recognition comes despite the physical and mental challenges posed by consecutive five-set matches, which Umandal acknowledged as demanding. He emphasized the necessity of overcoming fatigue and maintaining focus to not let the efforts of his team go to waste.

The HD Spikers, with Umandal’s significant contributions, will next face VNS-Nasty on April 24 at Paco Arena in Manila, seeking their seventh consecutive victory in the competition.