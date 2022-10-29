Iveco Group N.V. announces successful signing of a euro 400 million syndicated term facility

Turin, 28 October, 2022. Today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has signed a euro 400 million syndicated term facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.

The facility has a 2-year tenor extendable for up to an additional 12 months at the Company’s sole option.

The proceeds will be used to refinance the current term facility, ahead of the final maturity which would fall in January 2024.

This new facility confirms the firm support to Iveco Group from its key international relationship banks.

