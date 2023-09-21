ITCZ to bring scattered rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Davao Region, Caraga and Eastern Visayas, the weather bureau said Thursday. In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate wind conditions with slight to moderate seas will be experienced across the country, PAGASA said. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 32°C

Source: Philippines News Agency