Palace suspends gov’t work on Sept. 25 for National Family Week

Malacañang has issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 32 suspending work in government offices under the executive branch from 3 p.m. onwards on Monday (Sept. 25), in line with the observance of the 31st National Family Week.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday signed MC 32, which takes effect immediately, under Proclamation 60 signed in 1992, which declares the last week of September of every year as Family Week.

MC 32 was issued to give government workers and their families time to celebrate in their respective homes the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day, which is held every fourth Monday of September, in conjunction with the annual celebration of the National Family Week.

'This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,' it read.

MC 32 encourages the suspension of work in all branches of government, independent commissions or bodies, and the private sector 'to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 31st National Family Week.'

However, the memorandum circular directs government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness, response to disasters and calamities and the performance of other vital services to continue their operations and render the necessary services.

The country commemorates the National Family Week to strengthen and promote unity, solidarity and stability of the Filipino Family as the basic unit of Filipino society.

Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day is also observed annually to highlight and celebrate the value of Filipino families sharing meals as a national tradition.

One of the Filipinos' traditions is the common family meal, which gathers all members of the family to signify their unity and thanksgiving for God's abundant blessings.

Having a common family meal also encourages parents to stay connected with their children and understand the challenges they face.

Source: Philippines News Agency