Yesterday, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, ITA Airways, the new Italian national carrier presented the summer season on the French market to representatives of the press as well as to business partners in the French market. The Company aims to offer eleven daily flights between France and Italy by June, in order to meet the travel needs of tourists and business passengers.

ITA Airways which started operations on October 15, 2021, is an efficient and innovative air carrier that will be a reference point to provide Italy with quality connectivity with national, international and intercontinental destinations. ITA puts customers at the center of its strategy, thanks to a strong digitalization of processes that guarantees a first-class experience and personalized services, combining it with environmental sustainability (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels) and the integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes.

The development of the intercontinental network represents one of the Company’s main assets, a strategy that will also be consolidated thanks to the arrival at the end of May of the new latest-generation Airbus A350, which will join the Airbus A330 already in service with the fleet since the beginning of the summer season on long-haul destinations.

The expansion of ITA Airways’ routes for this summer focuses on the French market, which is the most strategic European market after Italy and the United States, as well as the one with the largest number of Italian-French. Indeed, ITA Airways’ program for the French market will be strengthened with an additional route between Paris CDG and Milan Linate from May 16, which completes the offer with three daily flights. In addition, we are also strengthening the connections between Nice and Rome – already operational – from 1 June, with a second direct flight to Rome Fiumicino.

Additionally, there are three daily flights to Rome Fiumicino from Paris CDG and the three flights from Paris Orly to Milan Linate, the city airport.

The launch of these new routes consolidates the expansion process in the French market, which aims to reach a total of 72 weekly flights between France and Italy by July 2022, for a total of 11 daily flights.

The multiple offers of the Rome Fiumicino hub will allow ITA Airways to be the reference carrier of the France to Italy and via Rome to Europe and the Mediterranean for the Italian community and the main communities of the Mediterranean countries.

From Paris-CDG and Nice airports, connectivity is guaranteed with the main Italian destinations: Alghero, Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Gene, Milan-Linate, Naples, Olbia, Palermo, Reggio Calabria (from Paris-CDG only), Lamezia Terme, Turin, Trieste, Venice. From July, the destinations of Florence and Verona will be added to the network. From Paris-Orly, the national destinations accessible by Milan-Linate are as follows: Alghero, Brindisi, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme.

During the 2022 summer season ITA Airways will also offer the most popular Mediterranean destinations with new flights to the Italian islands, including Sardinia served by both Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate. As well as seasonal flights, departing from Rome FCO and Milan Linate, during the month of August to Spain, Greece and Croatia, Lampedusa, Pantelleria; (destinations served: Corfu, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca, Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Split).

In addition to these five routes already operated to North America, a new destination from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles will be added in June, bringing Italy’s offer to the United States to a total of six daily flights.

The summer season will also see the addition of new flights from Rome Fiumicino to Buenos Aires and São Paulo from early June. These new routes will allow ITA Airways to expand into South America, which has always been a preferred destination for Italian holidaymakers and a country with the largest community of Italian origin.

The centrality of the French market in ITA Airways’ strategy is also reflected in the major marketing campaigns launched in recent months in Paris and Nice, with billboards in the main French stations and places of passage such as La Défense or the department stores of the Bd Haussmann.

The local presence is also ensured by ITA Airways’ France team who work with travel agencies, business partners and the web to ensure coverage of key customer segments, including business, leisure and affinity traffic.

Finally, thanks to a strong commercial partnership established with the main commercial partners and companies, ITA Airways ensures the complete distribution of its flights covering each passenger segment in France.

Launched in early March, ITA Airways’ 2022 summer season includes 64 new destinations, including 23 domestic, 34 international and 7 intercontinental. Through codeshare agreements with major international carriers, ITA Airways continues to grow its network through partnerships with other global carriers – providing a preferred route to the Company’s most attractive markets, first and foremost in Europe and America, but also in Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The codeshare agreements allow ITA Airways to join the entire national network of other international carriers with direct flights from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to their hubs. A total of 24 codeshare agreements have been signed to date, for a total of more than 270 destinations served on which ITA Airways will use its own codes.

All ITA Airways flights can be purchased on the ita-airways.com website, from the ITA Airways call center or from travel agencies and airport counters.

Volare Programme

With a commitment to maximum customer orientation, ITA Airways launched on October 15, 2021 “Volare”, its new loyalty program, also accessible to French customers. It has been designed as an open ecosystem of services and products, made available by ITA Airways and its partners to ensure customers have a unique 360° travel experience. Since March, the program has been enriched with new features that increase its flexibility and ease of use and offer frequent travelers everything they could want from a program dedicated to them.

Volare expands its strength by relying on the four values on which it was developed: “Freedom”, “Personalization”, “Choice ” and “Login” :

Volare is a “tailor-made” program that consists of four exclusive clubs, on an ascending scale of increasing premium levels and dedicated priority services: Smart, Plus, Premium and Executive. With every purchase on ITA flights, customers can earn the points they need to upgrade to the next Club level and enjoy various premium benefits and services. In addition, from Club Smart, as the access threshold increases, the benefit to the customer also increases in terms of multipliers and services available.

Volare already has many members, both from Italy and abroad. To date, the program has over 361,500 members, of which over 40,000 are Elite members (i.e. Club Plus, Premium and Executive). This result is also important because it is consolidated on the international market: 35% of the participants in the Status Match campaign came from foreign companies.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company wholly owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of activities in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims to create an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point to provide Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within the country, also taking advantage of integrated air-train mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the center of its strategy (thanks to a strong digitization of processes that guarantee a first-class experience and personalized services), combined with sustainability, in its environmental aspects (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a non-sexist company) and governance (integration of sustainability into strategies and processes) aspects internal). ITA Airways has been a member of the SkyTeam alliance since October 2021.

