LAS VEGAS, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a diversified portfolio comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands in decentralized markets, is pleased to announce that, following the signing of hosting agreements with Bit5ive LLC, based in Miami, Florida, and Scrubgrass Generating Company, LLP, based in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, the Company has successfully tripled its active cryptocurrency mining fleet with the addition of two (2) new POD5IVE datacenters.

The Company now operates a total of three POD5IVE datacenter units and anticipates record acceleration in cash flows, revenue growth and profitability.

The POD5IVE datacenter, produced in partnership with Bit5ive, is based on an evolutionary design. Specifications include:

Active Mining Power: 62-92 Th/s depending on the miners.

SHA 256 Hashrate: Currently 6,557.28 TH/s.

Per POD5IVE quantity: 3x 280-360.

Depending on each miner, 1x 280 and type of miner: 3x Up S17/T17, 1x up to S19/T19.

Power capacity: Each POD5IVE can go 2x 800A, 2x 1000A or 2x 1200A.

Total power capacity per POD5IVE: 4x 920,038.40 Watts (current site is using 800A fuse per service).

Container Size: 40′ x 8′.

Shelving: 3x with 10 medium Racks, 1x with 4 large racks.

Voltage: 415V 3 Phase.

Ventilation: Passive airflow with a temperature-controlled evaporative cooler (133,000 CFM total each).

Digital smart breakers, virtual power monitoring, auto rebooting and wattage protection.

Door lock system (automated, warm air recirculation): Basic locks with keys.

Purchase price per POD: $168,000.

Manufacturing & delivery: 10-12 weeks.

Master Capacity: 280 for S19/T19.

Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings, commented, “We have now tripled our mining activity with the addition of two new POD5IVE mining pods. The Company will continue to significantly add to our fleet over the coming quarters. We are also building a valuable track record with our mining pods, which will validate the strong value presented when we enter our next phase and begin marketing the Proceso POD5IVE Datacenter as a self-contained, high-efficiency, low-maintenance cryptocurrency mining equipment solution.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc., through its in-house operations and strategic partnerships, has invested in growing operations targeting the home healthcare, telehealth, cryptocurrency mining and supply chain management industries. The Company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through a proprietary procurement process. Management maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which include conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

