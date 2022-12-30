The public still have the opportunity to visit the ‘Islamic Entrepreneur Fair 2022’ which is held at Bilik Sepakat dua and tiga, International Convention Centre in Berakas. The sales activity organised by Syarikat E-Tawakal in conjunction with the ‘Brunei December Festival 2022’ is participated by 24 local entrepreneurs.

The ‘Islamic Entrepreneur Fair 2022’ is open until 31st December 2022, from 10 in the morning to 8 in the evening. The fair acts as a platform for local entrepreneur to further promote and expand their products. According to Dayang Amal Nur ‘Izzati Bin Haji Abdullah, Secretary of e-Tawakal Event Management, one of the objective is to help the local entrepreneurs to promote their businesses.

The sales activity is also joined by the final year undergraduates from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University and BIBD Seeds’ participants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei