Microsoft Teams is a communication platform that is suitable for today’s situation where new normals are taking place, and is very useful to keep daily tasks running as usual. This was among the matters highlighted in a briefing titled ‘Say Hello to Microsoft Teams and Experience Beyond Reality with Immersive Technology’. Organised by the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry, AITI with the cooperation of Tech One Solutions and Rumine Corporation, the briefing took place yesterday morning at The Mall in Gadong.

AITI joined the Brunei Unified Campaign held by Qudoz Event Management Services, and highlighted new technological features aside from showcasing e-Services portal and promote industrial development activities including Coding.bn and BICTA Plus Bootcamp, as well as awareness campaign on social media etiquette. The briefing was joined by over 30 youths. Aside from introducing Microsoft Teams, the event also highlighted new trends in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies that are applied in various sectors and industries such as education, health and gaming.

Source: Radio Television Brunei