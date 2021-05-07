Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam increased his acts of worship on the last 10 days of Ramadhan to welcome the arrival of Lailatul Qadar or the Night of Decree. It is a very special night in the month of Ramadhan where there is bound to be a night that is more rewarding than a thousand months. It is also the night that has been rewarded by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala specifically to the ummah of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam and this gift has never been gifted to the previous ummah. Yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled, ‘Mempertingkatkan Amal Ibadat dimalam 10 terakhir bulan Ramadan’ or Increasing the Acts of Worship on the last 10 days of Ramadhan.

The sermon also touched on the night of Lailatul Qadar, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala will rewards blessings and forgive the sins of those who carry out their acts of devotion sincerely with the hope of receiving the pleasure of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Therefore, we must increase and multiply our religious deeds and make a practise of charitable acts to seek blessings and reap the promised rewards from Allah. The Imam or Prayer Leader added, the time of Lailatul Qadar is not determined and it is a secret known only by Allah the Almighty. The wisdom behind it so that Muslims can strive diligently to worship and do charity on every night of Ramadhan, not just focusing on certain nights. As we are approaching the end of Ramadhan, Muslims will celebrate Hari Raya Aidil Fitri as a victorious day. It is important that we seize the remaining days of Ramadhan and continue to practise moderation. The Imam also reminded the Muslims to pay the Zakat or tithe for themselves or their dependents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei