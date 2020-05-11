Free healthcare is provided by the government to all citizens or foreign workers with equal treatment. According to the Minister of Health, this factor facilitates the country in curbing COVID-19 effectively.

Yang Berhormat said that it is unsure if the immunity in terms of antibody response in the country is strong, as only about 500 surveys have been conducted, and the ministry plans to do more in the future. But by praise to Allah, the free healthcare provided by the government especially in curbing COVID-19 is different from other countries, as there is no possible fear about payment issues and others. Everyone, be it citizens or foreign workers, will receive similar treatment, and Yang Berhormat said that this is the main reason the ministry is able to control the spread of COVID-19 and get the results that the country sees now.

Source: Radio Television Brunei