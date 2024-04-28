House of Representatives to Enhance Oversight Following Passage of Priority Legislation

MANILA - Following the successful passage of 20 priority legislative measures, the House of Representatives is set to enhance its oversight role when the session resumes on Monday. This shift focuses on monitoring and evaluating the implementation of laws and policies, ensuring governmental accountability and transparency.

According to Philippines News Agency, the measures, which align with the goals set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council, were all approved before the March 23 deadline, three months ahead of schedule. This success allows the House to now concentrate on its oversight responsibilities, a critical function for maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions.

Romualdez outlined that the House will prioritize oversight on three key issues: the high prices of rice and other essential commodities, cybersecurity threats facing government agencies, and contentious matters related to the West Philippine Sea. This focused oversight aims to address inefficiencies and safeguard public interests by scrutinizing government actions more closely.