The cause and amount of loss of a house fire in Kampung Anggerek Desa yesterday morning are still under investigation. However, no casualties was reported. The incident occurred at 8:15 yesterday.

4 fire engines with 16 firefighters from the Berakas Fire Station, Women Operations Unit Fire Station and water assistance from Beribi Fire Station led by Station Officer Norhermi Bin Md Nor, were rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. The house was occupied by 5 permanent residents and a Malaysian national.

Source: Radio Television Brunei