His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, yesterday morning received in audience Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, former Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF and Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, newly-appointed Commander of the RBAF. The audience ceremony took place at Qashr Al-Meezan. Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud handed over his duties to the new Commander of the RBAF, Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat on the 1st of September 2020 at the official handing over and take over ceremony for the Commander of the RBAF which was held at Bolkiah Garrison.