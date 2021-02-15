The Ministry of Education’s Higher Education Expo 2021 was held online for the first time acting as an alternative platform to a face-to-face event in order to abide by the Ministry of Health guidelines in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic by avoiding large gatherings. The launching ceremony of the 6th Expo was held yesterday morning at the Ministry of Education.

The expo was officiated by Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education. Also present were Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education and Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.

The expo’s main focus is to act as a One-Stop Information Centre for Higher Education that gathers all post-secondary education institutions, public and private higher educational institutions; as well as other related educational sector agencies in the country under one platform. The 7-day expo which began yesterday aimed to create a Real Life Time atmosphere for the public to interact directly or via live chat as well as through video conferencing with the participants. The expo participants comprised of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD; Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA; Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB; Politeknik Brunei; Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE, AND several private Higher Education Institutions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei