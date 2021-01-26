The Ministry of Health is reminding the public not to use two health products which are adulterated with undeclared, potent western medicine.

The two adulterated products were found from tests carried out by the Pharmacy Section, Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health. The products are Urinary Pain Relief Tablets, manufactured by Tong Jum Chew Private Limited, Singapore and Sislin 10 Krasne capsules. The adulterant in the products can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. The Ministry of Health has not issued any approval for the importation for the sale of these products. Following these findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam. Members of the public who have purchased or used these products are advised to stop using them immediately.

The Ministry also reminds the public involved in the retail of these products including online retail such as through Facebook and others, that it is an offence under the Poisons Act 1956 to sell any product containing any substance controlled under the said Act and the penalty for such an offence upon conviction, is a fine of 8-thousand dollars or six months imprisonment. If a person commits an Act that amounts to such a degree of negligence so as to endanger or be likely to endanger human life, then such person shall be guilty of an offence which carries a penalty of a fine of 16-thousand dollars and 12 months imprisonment.

For further information, the public can contact the Compliance and Licensing Section at 2393298 extension 208; send an e-mail to pharmacy.enforcement@moh.gov.bn; go directly to 1st Floor, Compliance and Licensing Section, Department of Pharmaceutical Services’ Building, Kg. Madaras, Mukim Gadong A; or call Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei