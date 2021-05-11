$54,338.51 cents of business zakat or tithe was received by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB, yesterday morning. The business tithe was from TIBA Association Cooperative, KOTIBA for the financial year ending 30th June 2019.

Awang Haji Omar bin Haji Md. Tahir, Chairman of KOTIBA Board of Directors hande the tithe money to Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as the Yang Di-Pertua of MUIB. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei