A delegation from the Ministry of Religious Affairs left the country to attend the Haj and Umrah Conference in Saudi Arabia. The delegation will also visit an Exhibition that will be held from 9th to 12th January, 2023 at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia.

The delegation was led by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister Of Religious Affairs. There will also be a signing of the Haj Management Understanding Agreement for the Brunei Darussalam’s Haj pilgrims for 2023 at the Ministerial Level. Among those joining the delegation were Awang Haji Abdullah bin Haji Mohamad, Director of Haj Affairs; and Doctor Haji Muhd Nurhasanuddin bin Abdullah Kelali, Medical Consultant, Ministry of Health. Through the conference, the exhibition and the signing of agreement are hoped to strengthen relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei