​Islam calls on its ummah or followers to continue increasing their ibadah or acts of worship, other religious deeds and acts of charity. However, Islam also does not prohibit the ummah from seeking worldly pleasures and wealth as long as it is done in a good way such as acquiring sustenance from Halal sources. The matter was the highlight of the Friday sermon titled, ‘Amalan yang baik membuka pintu rezki’ or good practice opens the door to sustenance.

In the sermon, the Imam or prayer leaders said to fulfil daily needs and other needs either for personal use or dependents, the sustenance must be halal so that it will be blessed by Allah the Almighty. To gain a halal sustenance, one must enhance their taqwa and faith to Allah the Almighty. Avoid cheating, malice, oppression, crimes, usury, bribes and other bad acts. The prayer leaders reminded that sustenance from prohibited or dubious sources can have ill effects to people and their families. The Muslims are also urged to maintain a good relation between the people. A hadith or tradition of Prophet Muhammad SAW as narrated by Imam Muslim said those who foster good brotherly relation are promised good rezki and longevity. Apart from that, Muslims are reminded to implement the practice of performing Sunat Dhuha Prayer on a daily basis. The sermon called on the ummah to always recite the istighfar and seek forgiveness from Allah SWT. To do charitable deeds and intensify supplications or Doa.

Source: Radio Television Brunei