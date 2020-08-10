​The ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ or Our Weekend Market programme is an alternative platform to market agricultural products of local farmers and entrepreneurs in efforts to further strengthen the agricultural sector in the country. The programme organised by Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, through the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The programme aimed to help local entrepreneurs and farmers to expand their market and business network, as well as business matching aside from having the potential to develop the businesses of the local farmers and entrepreneurs. Also present were Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Tahamit bin Haji Nudin, and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohaimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, members of the Legislative Council. The programme is held every Sunday, from 6 until 11 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei