A local man was a victim of a fatal road accident after sustaining bad injury in an incident at U-turn area of Jalan Badas, Seria. Seria Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force in a media statement has confirmed the report on car accident involving two vehicles, yesterday, 18th of November 2021.

The 20-year-old victim was rushed to Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Kuala Belait for a surgery. Meanwhile the other driver was in a stable condition. The victim was admitted to the intensive care unit after surgery for treatment and full monitoring. However the victim was pronounced dead yesterday following a bad injury in the internal organ. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Road users are urged to always prioritise safety including driving within the speed limits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei