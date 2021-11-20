The enforcement operations is still carried out during the transition phase and will be known as ‘Operasi Peralihan’. Starting last night, the operations will take place from 10 at night to 4 in the morning.

The Royal Brunei Police Force with other enforcement agencies takes seriously any violations towards the directives issued during the transition phase. Therefore the public must remain committed and be responsible as well as to continue their adherence to the S-O-P’s.

Source: Radio Television Brunei