His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah stresses that the Ministry of Education needs the leadership of dedicated, constructive thinking and far sighted officers. This is because education is not static but dynamic.

His Majesty states this during an unscheduled visit to the Ministry of Education in Berakas yesterday morning. In the titah the Monarch says the ministry handles two streams which are Core and Higher Education. Core Education has 14 departments and units under it, while there are 11 departments and units under Higher Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei