ISTANBUL: With only 50 days left until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, excitement is building as the Olympic Torch Relay makes its way through western France, the Pays de la Loire region. The country is hosting the multi-sport event for the sixth time.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 33rd Summer Olympics will have its grand opening ceremony on the Seine River from July 26 to August 11, featuring 29 traditional sports along with new additions like breakdancing, sport climbing, and surfing. Paris will host more than 10,500 athletes from 206 countries competing in 329 events. The medals will feature fragments of the Eiffel Tower, sourced from parts of the monument removed during renovation works in the 20th century.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as neutrals and will not take part in the opening ceremony. The flags, emblems, and anthems of Russia and Belarus will not be used, and participating athletes must comply with all anti-doping rules. No officials from the governments of either country will be invited or accredited as part of the games. The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France national stadium on August 11, 2024.