NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, announced today its launch of Epiq Case Insights™, a new full-service early case assessment (ECA) service offering for corporate law departments and firms.

Now, more than ever, law departments are looking for ways to reduce costs. With over 90% of all court cases settling out of court, early assessment of the facts for a case can greatly reduce litigation costs by allowing a party to pursue a favorable resolution earlier in a matter. With Case Insights, Epiq pairs skilled consultants and analysts with artificial intelligence (AI) to find early insights, hot documents, and valuable facts at the start of a discovery effort.

Through this new offering, experienced Epiq consultants—with deep knowledge of how to use advanced tools, techniques, workflow, and processes—will deliver a report containing key facts and behavior patterns that can help inform case strategy and tactical decisions. As a side benefit, the analysis can identify some tranches of documents clearly not relevant to the matter, which can reduce the overall volume of documents hosted and reviewed.

“We’re always looking for ways to apply advanced technologies, especially AI, to streamline and improve the way legal work gets done. By using AI to turn unstructured data into insights, we’re able to identify data anomalies or issues more quickly and accurately early on in a case,” said Eric Crawley, vice president, global advanced technologies and managed review.

“Our clients also find that due to our eDiscovery and managed review expertise, we’re able to provide in-depth data analysis early on in a case in a highly efficient way. This is another way we are helping them to transform the business of law, especially in today’s challenging environment.”

