Muallaf or new convert entrepreneurs are urged to deepen their knowledge in business and quality production consistently. This was among the matters discussed in a forum titled ‘Empower Muallaf Entrepreneurs’ held in conjunction with the Souq Al-Qudwah 2.0 Expo held at the Airport Mall in Berakas, 29th July night.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong, Member of the Legislative Council and Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. Panellists comprised of Professor Doctor Haji Ismail bin Opak, Management Consultant Brunei and Doctor Haji Noralizam bin Haji Aliakbar, Dean of the Faculty of Syariah at the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB. Organised by the Islamic Da’wah Centre, the forum emphasised on efforts to enhance entrepreneurial capabilities from the aspects of creativity and innovation in attracting customers. The forum also called on the entrepreneurs to ensure that their products are maintained in terms of quality and sustainability to earn the public’s trust.

Source: Radio Television Brunei