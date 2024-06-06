Elderly Lady Dies in Crocodile Attack in Southern Palawan Town

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY: The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has called on residents of river communities to be vigilant of crocodiles near riverbanks to avoid further attacks. The warning came on Thursday after the PCSDS confirmed that a senior citizen was attacked and killed by a crocodile in Barangay Malitub, Bataraza.

According to Philippines News Agency, the attack on 60-year-old Monelba Sariol was the fourth crocodile-related death recorded by his office in recent memory. A report by the Bataraza Municipal Police Station released on June 6 showed that the woman was last seen alive at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday (June 5) doing her laundry by the riverbank. At around 11 a.m., a neighbor reportedly saw a large crocodile carrying Sariol's lifeless body down the river. Her remains were recovered two hours later, about one kilometer from where the attack took place.

Fabello explained that crocodiles attack for various reasons, including hunting for food, defending their territory, defending their nest, and mistaken identity. He noted that the crocodile breeding season spans from March to September, and the attack in Malitub was likely due to territorial defense or mistaken identity. On May 25, 18-year-old Normelito Siplan was also attacked by a crocodile while wading in shallow waters in Barangay Sapa, Bataraza.

Fabello reiterated the call for residents in Bataraza and nearby Balabac to remain vigilant and avoid river areas during the crocodile breeding season. The PCSDS continues to raise awareness among locals about crocodile presence and necessary safety measures.