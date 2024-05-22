DTI Signs Implementing Rules for Tatak Pinoy and Internet Transactions Acts

Makati City - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRRs) for the Tatak Pinoy Act and the Internet Transactions Act (ITA) in Makati City.

According to Philippines News Agency, these laws are crucial for the advancement of the Philippines' digital economy and the global promotion of Filipino products and services. The ITA, signed into law on December 5, 2023, aims to foster a robust digital economy by ensuring data privacy, product standards, and environmental sustainability in e-commerce. Additionally, the Tatak Pinoy Act IRR, enacted on February 26, 2024, seeks to enhance the competitiveness of Filipino products on the global stage. Both acts are part of the government’s strategy to foster economic growth and digital transformation.