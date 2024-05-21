Over PHP1.3 Million in Shabu Confiscated, Three Arrested in Pangasinan

Binmaley, Pangasinan — Authorities in Pangasinan arrested three individuals, seizing over PHP1.3 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Binmaley on Monday. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) led the operation which resulted in the capture of two men previously jailed for drug-related offenses.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects, identified as Herodutus Marquez and Joseph Tadeo, were targeted due to their history of drug violations and are considered high-value targets. Law enforcement confiscated approximately 200 grams of shabu alongside other drug paraphernalia. "They have been under surveillance for several months. They have records for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. They resumed their illegal activities after serving time," Camacho explained in Filipino.

In a related incident on the same day, PDEA officers seized five grams of shabu worth approximately PHP34,000 from Gimalyn Bermejo in San Carlos City. Bermejo had been acquitted in a previous case but reportedly returned to dealing in illegal drugs.

Camacho highlighted the challenges in reforming former drug offenders, noting that while some have successfully transitioned through skills training and rehabilitation programs, others revert to drug trafficking as a perceived easy source of income, disregarding its societal impact. To counter this, PDEA, in collaboration with other government agencies and local government units, has been actively promoting rehabilitation programs and livelihood training for inmates and ex-offenders under the Balay Silangan Reformation centers. Since January 2022, 184 individuals from Pangasinan have completed programs at these reformation centers.